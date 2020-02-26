Digital Telepathology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2026: Leica Biosystems Nussloch, Ventana Medical Systems, Olympus Corporation

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Global Digital Telepathology Market Insights, Forecast to 2025″ has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Global Digital Telepathology Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GE Healthcare (United States), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany), Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (United States), Diagnostic Instruments Inc (United States), eVisit Telemedicine Solution (United States), Teleconsult Europe (Netherlands) and Unilabs (Switzerland).

Digital Telepathology is the practice of remote pathology using telecommunication links to enable the electronic transmission of digital pathology images and it can be used for remotely rendering primary diagnoses, quality assurance, second opinion consultations, and research and education purposes. Digital Telepathology is used to aid a growing number of laboratories around the world to deliver pathology services by allowing them to easily connect with professionals. Telepathology is also used to enhance the efficiency of pathology services between hospitals less than a mile apart, and this has led to significant growth of the digital telepathology market over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Increasing Clinical Urgency to Accept Telepathology to Improve Present Patient Diagnostic Imaging Events

High costs associated with Conventional Diagnostics is Driving the Growth of Digital Telepathology Market

Market Trend

Rising Digitalization and Information Technology across the Globe

Restraints

High Cost of Telepathology Devices

Opportunities

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Technological Advancements in the Healthcare Industry

Challenges

Scarcity of Skilled Professionals is Hindering the Market Growth

Digital Telepathology has limited mostly to Large Academic Institutions

Market Overview of Global Digital Telepathology

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Dynamic, Static, Hybrid), Application (Diagnosis, Education, Research, Others), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Pathology Clinics, Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies, Academic Institutes, Research Organizations)

Top Players in the Market are: GE Healthcare (United States), Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Germany), Ventana Medical Systems, Inc. (United States), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Mikroscan Technologies, Inc. (United States), Diagnostic Instruments Inc (United States), eVisit Telemedicine Solution (United States), Teleconsult Europe (Netherlands) and Unilabs (Switzerland)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

