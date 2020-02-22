Digital Signage Market Research 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Demand, Technology and Forecast -2025

In this report, the Global Digital Signage Market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Digital Signage in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Digital Signage market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

BenQ United States

Planar

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics

HP

BrightSign LLC

Cisco Systems

Intel Corporation

Christie Digital Systems United States, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NEC Display Solutions

Panasonic Corporation

SpinetiX

AOPEN America Inc

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Under 40″

40″-50″

50″-60″

Larger than 60″

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Retail

Banking

Healthcare

Education

Transportation

Table of Content

1 Digital Signage Market Overview

2 Global Digital Signage Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Digital Signage Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Digital Signage Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Digital Signage Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Digital Signage Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Digital Signage Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Digital Signage Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

