Digital Remittance Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Digital Remittance Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Digital Remittance Market was valued at USD 61.73 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 74.54 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.38% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Digital Remittance market are listed in the report.

InstaReM

Flywire

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Outward Remittance

SingX Pte

WorldRemit

Remitly

Azimo Limited

TransferWise