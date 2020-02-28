Digital Printing Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The Global Digital Printing Market was valued at USD 11.68 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 38.03 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Digital printing is a printing technique using digital or electronic files from a personal computer or other digital storage device as a source. Digital printing does not rely on a press plate to carry the image and also does not require any setup sheets. Benefits of digital printing include – provides faster turnaround times, has better quality and lower costs than offset printing, provides a designer with more options of substrates for printing, no distortion of images, design flexibility, personalization and variable data, and customization.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 High investments in R&D activities

1.2 Cost effectiveness

1.3 Increasing demand for sustainable printing

1.4 Growing demand for flexible packaging

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations and compliances

2.2 Changing prices of raw materials

Market Segmentation:

The Global Digital Printing Market is segmented on the end user, printing inks, packaging type, printing technology, format, and region.

1. End User:

1.1 Household & cosmetic products

1.2 Food & beverage

1.3 Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

2. By Printing Inks:

2.1 UV-based

2.2 Solvent- based

2.3 Latex and dye sublimation inks

2.4 Aqueous

3. By Packaging Type:

3.1 Flexible Packaging

3.2 Corrugated

3.3 Folding Cartons

3.4 Rigid Packaging

3.5 Labels

3.6 Metal Packaging

4. By Printing Technology:

4.1 Electrophotography & electrostatic printing

4.2 Thermal transfer printing

4.3 Direct Thermal Printing

4.4 Inkjet Printing

4.5 Toner-based Printing Systems Iconography

4.6 Magnetography

5. By Format:

5.1 Large format printing

5.2 Full color printing

5.3 Variable data printing

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Xerox Corporation

2. Mondi PLC

3. HP Inc.

4. Xeikon N.V.

5. Quad/Graphics, Inc

6. Eastman Kodak Co.

7. Traco Manufacturing, Inc.

8. Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd

9. WS Packaging Group, Inc.

10. E.I. Du Pont Nemours and Company

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Global Digital Printing Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

