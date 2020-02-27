Digital Price Tags Market 2020: Ready for Prosperous Growth by Revenue to 2026 by Key Companies Analysis – Pricer, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata, DIGI, Hanshow Technology, LG innotek, Panasonic, Altierre

Digital Price Tags, also known by Electronic Shelf Label. It is the latest solution for inventory and price management in the retail sector, based on the use of advanced IT technology. ESL replaces conventional paper price tags attached to the shelves of supermarkets and department stores with, for example, LCDs and electronic paper (E-paper) that show information on product price, sales promotions, etc.

ESL takes advantage of Zigbee, a low-power wireless communication technology, to keep product prices updated in real time. ESL consists of an e-paper equipped tag and gateway which delivers product information. The central server transmits information of each product to the gateway, which in turn sends such information to thousands of tags at the same time.

An electronic shelf label includes a transceiver configured to communicate with a plurality of wireless data tags associated with a plurality of retail products.

The key players profiled in the market include:-

• SES (imagotag)

• Pricer

• Samsung

• E Ink

• Displaydata

• Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

• DIGI

• Hanshow Technology

• LG innotek

• Panasonic

• Altierre

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. The competitive spectrum of the Digital Price Tags market has been dealt with firmly in the report. Various analysis techniques applied to provide Digital Price Tags information on competitor’s strategies; past data, and future sales and market trends.

Digital Price Tags Breakdown Data by Type

• Standard (1-3 inch)

• Mid-Large (3.1-7 inch)

• Large (7.1-10 inch)

Digital Price Tags Breakdown Data by Application

• Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

• Grocery/Supermarket

• Drug Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Others

