Digital Logistics Market insights 2020-2026 thriving worldwide by major players like Advantech Corportion, Digilogistics, Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software 

Logistics is the most important activity among the components of the business and Supply Chain Management (SCM) system. The dynamic logistics environment and significant need of digital technologies is defining new era for managing logistics. Developments in the communication technologies have made the world a closer space where the speed and accuracy of the operations are the key factors for sustainability. Speedy transactions, flexibility of operations, scalability of resources and business transparency are the need of current logistics environment. Digital logistics market has provided various opportunities to solution providers in transforming traditional logistics strategies to well synchronized, efficient and effective model for managing the movement of goods.

Digital systems offer a life time management of assets (materials, vehicles, labor etc.) and also enable users to find out the real-time location, availability and movement of assets. Users and suppliers are able to share information about products and prices through web portals and thus able to manage the resources optimally. Transportation management is the one of the major functions of these logistics which minimizes transit cost and maximizes service delivery to the customers. The other important function constitutes of warehouse management that holds the key for every supply chain wherein the entire focus is towards movement and storage of materials within the warehouse. Digital logistics market systems are being used to create visibility within warehouse and associated processes such as order processing, financial transactions, shipping, dispatch and picking. Logistics information helps in identifying the crucial bottlenecks and hence facilitates in critical decision making.

Technological advancements in the past few decades have inevitably led to the potential growth of the industry across the globe. The increasing customer expectation, along with measures to control the logistics cost is playing a vital role in shaping the future of the digital logistics market. The digital logistics market is growing at a constant pace. Since various organizations are gradually adopting these solutions, while innovation and availability of new technologies are generating strong traction across all the emerging venues, owing to the growing need of connectivity on a real-time basis. Furthermore, the technology is expected to bring in integration capabilities of analytical software tools with the existing systems; and such applications will further enhance the growth of revenues, while ensuring customer privacy and assets security.

The following manufacturers are assessed in this report in terms of sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Advantech Corportion, Digilogistics, Hexaware Technologies, IBM Corporation, JDA Software, Oracle, Samsung Electronics Co, SAP AG, Tech Mahindra, UTI Worldwide Inc

Types of Digital Logistics covered are:

Consulting services, System integration services

Applications of Digital Logistics covered are:

Warehouse management, Labor management, Transportation management

The report renders a complete view of the world Digital Logistics market by classifying it in terms of application and region. These segments are examined by current and future trends. Regional segmentation incorporates current and future demand for them in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The report collectively covers specific application segments of the market in each region.

Regional Analysis For Digital Logistics Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The analyzed data on the Digital Logistics market help you put up a brand within the industry while competing with the giants. This report provides insights into a dynamic competitive environment. It also offers a progressive viewpoint on different factors driving or restricting the market growth.

What does this report deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the Digital Logistics market. Complete coverage of all the segments in the Digital Logistics market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global Digital Logistics market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company. The growth matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

The growth of this market globally is subjected to various factors, including consumer ace Digital Logistics of a lot of Digital Logistics products, inorganic company growth models, price volatility of raw materials, product innovation along with economic prospects in both producer and consumer countries.

Conclusively, This report will provide you a clear view of each and every fact of the market without a need to refer to any other research report or a data source. Our report will provide you with all the facts about the past, present, and future of the concerned Market.

