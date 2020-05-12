Digital Logistics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Digital Logistics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Digital Logistics Market was valued at USD 11.02 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 19.88 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Digital Logistics market are listed in the report.

IBM Corporation

Advantech Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co.

DigiLogistics

Hexaware Technologies Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

JDA Software Pvt.