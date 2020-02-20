Digital Healthcare Market With Top Key Players Cerner Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare |Forecast 2030

Using digital technologies is a new way of delivering healthcare. Advanced technologies including hardware & software solutions and services, including telemedicine, mobile phones & applications, wearable devices, and remote monitoring sensors make several tasks easy for healthcare professionals. This helps them to access patient information and diagnose diseases faster.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) contain lots of sensitive information about patients medical histories as well as valuable financial information. Such information is prone to cyber-attacks due to the interconnected nature of EHRs. Moreover, high capital cost requirements for installing advanced systems may hinder market growth to a certain extent.

Digital Healthcare market is estimated to be over US$ 257.8 Bn in 2019. It is anticipated to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2019 to 2030.

Major key player: digital healthcare market include Cerner Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Alphabet Inc, Epic Systems Corporation, and Truven Health Analytics, among others.

Furthermore, FDA has recalled various contrast media/contrast agent products owing to their side effects and new guidelines are placed to curb these problems. These adverse effects, side effects and allergic reaction are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Segmentation by Type :

Healthcare Information Systems

Wearable Devices

Segmentation by Component :

Software

Hardware

Services

Segmentation by End User:

B2C

B2B

The consistent development of the computerized social insurance market can be ascribed to a few elements including the rising predominance of interminable illnesses alongside developing geriatric populace. Besides, rising advancements in the human services division alongside ideal government guidelines are foreseen to additionally add to showcase development during the figure time frame. To get better bits of knowledge with respect to the market situation, noticeable players are progressively concentrating on communitarian activities, securing different organizations to make their essence more grounded in the market. For example, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions gained a Boston-based computerized wellbeing startup, ZappRx Inc. that offers computerized answers for social insurance suppliers, claim to fame drug stores, and pharmaceutical organizations to streamline solutions and approval with the goal that patients can gain admittance to strength meds all the more rapidly.