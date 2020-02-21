Digital Classroom Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Digital Classroom Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Digital Classroom Market was valued at USD 5.27 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.34 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.81% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Digital Classroom market are listed in the report.

Desire2Learn

DreamBox Learning

Dell

Promethean

Blackboard

Jenzabar

Adobe Systems

Echo360

Saba

Discovery Education

Pearson Education

SMART Technologies

Educomp

Ellucian