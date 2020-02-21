Digital Badges Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Digital Badges Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Digital Badges Market was valued at USD 73.36 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 291.28 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.81% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Digital Badges market are listed in the report.

Accredible

Accreditrust

Credly

Badgelist

Portfolium

ProExam

Be Badges (Belgium)

Basno

Bestr

Nocti Business Solutions

Badgecraft (Lithuania)

Concentric Sky

Discendum (Finland)

EbizON

Forall Systems

LearningTimes