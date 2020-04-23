Diffractive Optical Elements Market To Raise At A CAGR Of 7.6% Over The Forecast Period 2018-2026

At an estimated yearly revenue growth of just-under 7.5% over 2018, the global diffractive optical elements market is likely to cross the value of US$ 500 million in 2019.

As indicated by a recent market research intelligence presented by Persistence Market Research, diffractive optical elements (DOEs) are constantly encountering profitable opportunities of adoption in recent years, owing to the widening base of applicability of DOEs across verticals such as ICT and telecommunication.

Top Three Players Account for a Majority of Global Market Revenue

The report highlights that around 60% share of the total market value of global diffractive optical elements landscape belongs to the top three companies actively performing in the diffractive optical elements marketplace.

Jenoptic AG, Broadcom Inc., and SUSS MicroTec SE are the top performers, which according to the report are emphasizing constant product innovations as their key developmental strategy. Moreover, the market leaders are investing in strategic acquisitions and long-term contractual agreements with potential business partners.

Strong digital marketing is entering the key strategic arsenal of leading market players, whereas a number of companies are focusing on unique product designs and competitive pricing.

While Jenoptic is augmenting R&D investments across Asia and the Americas owing to their high growth potential for optical elements suppliers, the company is also consistently taking efforts to stretch the expertise for improved market positioning.

“Jenoptic recently uncovered an extensive range of LIDAR applications at the Vehicle & Transportations Technology Innovation Meetings (VTM) 2018. The company has been one of the prominent suppliers of optoelectronic components to automotive and industrial consumers. The newly presented application expertise has already placed the company as a Tier 2 supplier of refractive/diffractive optical elements exclusively for the automotive and transportation sector,” updates a senior market research analyst at PMR.

Besides the three market leaders in diffractive optical elements landscape, the PMR report offers exhaustive competitive profiles of some other prominent players operating in the global marketplace such as LightTrans GmbH, Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd., and Laser Optical Engineering Ltd.

Looking at the growing number of micro-optic businesses at a global level, research underscores rapid emergence of a number of entry-level market players – expanding the Tier 3 space.

Swelling R&D Investments Encourage Adoption

Escalating application of optoelectronic components in the healthcare sector continues to sustain adoption of diffractive optical elements in coming years. As a number of developing regional governments are augmenting healthcare and medicine investments, it is more likely that the sales of diffractive optical elements will maintain steady pace in coming years.

More market opportunities are likely to emerge with the improving investment scenario in R&D, says the report. In recent years, a number of universities and their spinoffs are receiving R&D grants for micro-optics, reportedly pushing the performance of diffractive optical elements market.

Other than elevating adoption of micro-optics in a range of vital applications – predominantly in ophthalmology and biomedical devices, increasing investments of venture capitalists in DOEs is likely to create opportunistic spaces for diffractive optical elements manufacturers.

According to the report, the print-optical technology is serving a pivotal role in shaping the overall demand pattern of diffractive optical elements, as the growing use of 3D printed micro-optics is enabling manufacturers to deliver innovative customized micro-optic products.