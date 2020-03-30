Dietetic Confectionery Coatings Market Grows With Changing Consumer Preferences & New Opportunities2026

Market Outlook for Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market:

Dietetic confectionery coatings are the confectionery compounds produced with reduced sugar content. With the high incidences of obesity in recent years and increased rate of chronic diseases related to the sugar consumption, the World Health Organization has recommended a reduction in sugar intake. The sugar reduction in various products in the food and beverages industry has become an important topic. Confectionery coatings industry has become as large as confectionery market and is used in snacks, sports nutrition and nutraceuticals along with the confections.

Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market:

Due to the increased health concerns in the western countries regarding the sugar intake and wide understanding about the connection between the obesity and chronic diseases, food companies in the market are introducing healthy snacks with high-protein, low-sugar content. With the knowledge of the current market trend dietetic confectionery coatings which are in high demand.

With the increasing population confectionery market segment is increasing at a tremendous rate. Confectionery segment attributing mostly to the chocolate and gummies is the major driver of the dietetic confectionery coatings market.

Dietetic confectionery coatings that are sugar-free use sugar alcohols known as polyols, mostly maltitol. These polyols added dietetic confectionery coatings have half of the calories compared to the sucrose, yet accounts roughly 60-70% of the sucrose sweetness. Many manufacturers of dietetic confectionery coatings are focused on developing a coating that can work in the wide range of humidity, has long shelf-life and is scuff-resistance with certain claims such as reduced calories, reduced sugars, sugar-free, and no sugar added.

Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market segmentation:

Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market segmentation on the basis of nature:

Organic

Conventional

Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market segmentation on the basis of variety:

White chocolate

Dark chocolate

Milk chocolate

Flavored chocolate (lemon, strawberry etc.)

Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market segmentation on the basis of the form:

Dry Block Chips Disks Powder

Liquid

Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market segmentation on the basis of end use:

Food and Beverages Bakery Snacks and energy bars Confectionery (Chocolate, jelly, gummies etc)

Nutraceuticals

Dietetic Confectionery Coatings starch market segmentation on the basis of distribution:

Direct

Indirect Wholesale Online retailer Supermarket Specialty stores



Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market: Key players

Cargill Inc., Mantrose-Hauser Co., Inc., Keystone Confectionery Coatings, Bloomer Chocolate Company, Capol, Kerry Inc., Barry Callebaut etc. are some of the major key players in the global dietetic confectionery coatings market.

Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market: Key developments

Manufacturers of dietetic confectionery coatings are introducing organic coatings following the current market trend of organic products. For example; Capol, one of the leading company in the manufacturing of confectionery coatings introduced two non-GMO and organically produced coatings product line in 2016. The product is an acacia-based coating, which has started to appear in various products such as gummies, snacks, and chewing gums in the North America market. Barry Callebaut in July 2017 introduced FortiPro brand, a chocolate coating with around 20% protein per serving.

Kerry Taste and Nutrition in April 2018, announced the acquisition of Spanish coating supplier company Hasenosa. This will lead to expanding the portfolio of the company in the European coating market.

Global Dietetic Confectionery Coatings market: Opportunity

The confectionery coating market volume is growing owing to the high demand in European and North American countries with the invent of protein-rich and low- or no-sugar products. The increasing market size of the confectioneries will increase the opportunity for dietetic confectionery coating market in Europe and North America. In the Asia Pacific, owing to the GDP rise of countries such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea highest growth rate of the dietetic confectionery market is expected.