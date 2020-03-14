Dietary Supplements Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate

Global Dietary Supplements Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Dietary Supplements industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Dietary Supplements as well as some small players.

segmented as follows:

By Application Weight loss Sports nutrition General wellbeing Immune and Digestive Health Bone and Joint Health Heart Health Others (beauty supplements, anti-allergy and eye health)

By Ingredients Vitamins & Minerals Amino Acids Botanical Supplements Others (concentrate, metabolite, constituent, or extract)

By Form Soft gel/Pills Confectionery Products Gummies Chews Others (lollipops, hard-boiled candies) Pharmaceutical Products Chewable Pills and Pills Gel Caps Powder Liquid

By End Use Men Women Senior Citizens Others (kids and toddlers)

By Distribution Channel Pharmacies/Drugstores Health & Beauty Stores Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Internet Direct Selling



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Herbalife International

BASF SE

E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

Glanbia Plc

Royal DSM N.V.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Enterprises

NBTY Inc.

Bayer AG

GlaxoSmithKline Limited

