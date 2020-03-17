Dietary Fibres Market Exclusive Report Analysis 2019-2025

The Dietary Fibres market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Dietary Fibres market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

the demand for functional food and beverages globally. These factors are resulting in rapid consumer shift towards dietary supplements to stay healthy and fulfil their nutritional requirements. The above factors are also resulting in customers opting for dietary fibre supplements that are rich in vitamins, minerals and other essential ingredients. Increasing preference towards consumption of dietary fibre rich products among consumers owing to rising awareness regarding the various health benefits of dietary fibres including normalised bowel movement, reduced cholesterol levels, controlled blood sugar levels and also as a means to maintain healthy body weight is a major factor driving revenue growth of the functional food and beverages segment, and this trend is expected to continue in future as well.

The functional food and beverages segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment by application in the North America dietary fibres market

In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 0.40 Bn and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period to reach close to US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2026. This segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026. In Latin America, the functional food and beverages application segment is estimated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 400 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The functional food and beverages segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period in Western Europe. In 2017, the functional food and beverages segment is expected to be valued at a little more than US$ 200 Mn in the APEJ region, while in the MEA dietary fibres market, the functional food and beverages segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period to be valued in excess of US$ 700 Mn by the end of 2026.

