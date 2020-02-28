Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System Market 2020 Precise Outlook – Faurecia, Tenneco, Eberspacher, Boysen, Sango, HITER, Yutaka Giken, CalsonicKansei

“ Global Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System Market Report 2020-2026 ” helps the clients to take business decisions and to understand strategies of major players in the industry. The report also calls for market- driven results deriving feasibility studies for client needs. MarketInsightsReports ensures qualified and verifiable aspects of market data operating in the real- time scenario. The analytical studies are conducted ensuring client needs with a thorough understanding of market capacities in the real- time scenario.

Prominent Players in the global Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System market are –

Faurecia, Tenneco, Eberspacher, Boysen, Sango, HITER, Yutaka Giken, CalsonicKansei, Magneti Marelli, Benteler, Sejong Industrial, Katcon, Futaba, Wanxiang, Bosal, Harbin Airui, Dinex, Catar and Other.

01.30.2020: Faurecia completes the acquisition of SAS and expands its systems integration expertise to cover all interiors modules. Following approval from the appropriate regulatory bodies, Faurecia today announced that it has completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% of SAS from Continental, a project that was announced on October 14, 2019. SAS is a key player in complex interior module assembly and logistics with sales of around €740 million (IFRS15) in 2019 and employing around 4,490 people.

November 15, 2018: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Öhlins Racing A.B. (“Öhlins”), a Swedish technology company that develops premium suspension systems and components for the automotive and motorsport industries. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Total consideration for this acquisition is approximately $160 million, which was contemplated in the leverage targets provided in April 2018 as part of the Federal-Mogul acquisition announcement.

Market Segmentation by Type

SinglEExhaustSystem

DualExhaustSystem

Market Segmentation by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

There are several chapters to deeply display the global Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System market:

Chapter 1, to describe Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System, with sales, revenue, and price of Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System, for each region, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020;

Chapter 12, Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2026;

Chapter 13 and 14, to describe Diesel Vehicle Exhaust System sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

