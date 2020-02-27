Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market: What will restrict growth globally? | Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg Filtration

“

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg Filtration, Denso, IBIDEN, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, Dow Automotive, Weifu, Donaldso, SPMC, MANN+HUMMEL, EEC, NGK Insulators, Eberspacher, HUSS, Hug Engineering, Dinex, ESW Group, Eminox, Bosal, HJS Emission Technology, Pirelli, Huangdi, Sinocat Enviromental Technology ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Diesel particulate filters (DPF) are devices that physically capture diesel particulates to prevent their release to the atmosphere. Diesel particulate filter materials have been developed that show impressive filtration efficiencies, in excess of 90%, as well as good mechanical and thermal durability. Diesel particulate filters have become the most effective technology for the control of diesel particulate emissions—including particle mass and numbers—with high efficiencies.

Due to the particle deposition mechanisms in these devices, filters are most effective in controlling the solid fraction of diesel particulates, including elemental carbon (soot) and the related black smoke emission. Filters may have limited effectiveness, or be totally ineffective, in controlling non-solid fractions of PM emissions—SOF and sulfate particulates. To control total PM emissions, DPF systems are likely to incorporate additional functional components targeting the SOF—typically oxidation catalysts—while ultra-low sulfur fuels may be required to control sulfate particulates.

Diesel particulate filter is most widely used in automobile field e.g. light- and heavy-duty road going diesel- powered vehicles and for off-road diesel engines.

The global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market was 5210 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6270 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market:

Tenneco, Delphi, Freudenberg Filtration, Denso, IBIDEN, Faurecia, Johnson Matthey, Dow Automotive, Weifu, Donaldso, SPMC, MANN+HUMMEL, EEC, NGK Insulators, Eberspacher, HUSS, Hug Engineering, Dinex, ESW Group, Eminox, Bosal, HJS Emission Technology, Pirelli, Huangdi, Sinocat Enviromental Technology

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF), and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market?

✒ How are the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

Cordierite DPF

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Light CV

Truck

Buses

Off highway

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) market.

Table of Contents

1 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Overview

1.1 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Overview

1.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF

1.2.2 Cordierite DPF

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Tenneco

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Tenneco Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Delphi

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Delphi Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Freudenberg Filtration

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Freudenberg Filtration Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Denso

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Denso Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 IBIDEN

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 IBIDEN Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Faurecia

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Faurecia Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Johnson Matthey

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Johnson Matthey Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Dow Automotive

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Dow Automotive Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Weifu

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Weifu Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Donaldso

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Donaldso Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 SPMC

3.12 MANN+HUMMEL

3.13 EEC

3.14 NGK Insulators

3.15 Eberspacher

3.16 HUSS

3.17 Hug Engineering

3.18 Dinex

3.19 ESW Group

3.20 Eminox

3.21 Bosal

3.22 HJS Emission Technology

3.23 Pirelli

3.24 Huangdi

3.25 Sinocat Enviromental Technology

4 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

$

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1086225/global-diesel-particulate-filter-dpf-market

