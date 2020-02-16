Diecasting Markets by Opportunity, Industry Outlook, Raw Materials, Capital Investments and Trends 2019 Report Report 2025

The global diecasting industry has a great interest in the automotive sector looking for durable diecasting parts. Piping and industrial manufacturers began to use die casting. The use of aluminum parts in medical devices and agriculture is also increasing.

Diecasting offers the potential to reduce costs while struggling with alternative materials such as steel and plastic. The increased demand for cast products in the automotive sector is contributing to the growth of this sector. The demand for aluminum products in power trains and structural automotive parts is steadily increasing.

As the adoption of automated die casting increases, the finish is improved by increasing productivity and increasing the durability of the cast. This market has numerous growth opportunities in industry and transportation. This is a demand for vehicles that employ die casting to lower fuel consumption and improve vehicle performance.

Initiatives taken by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have had a positive impact, including increasing standard miles per gallon and imposing strict regulations on emissions reductions to promote market growth. These developed norms and regulations support the high use of lightweight materials and the use of die cast materials. These norms have been incorporated because of the contributions of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which has its own rules for developing the die-casting industry to reduce pollution and further promote global die-casting market growth.

By region, the most dominant region in the world diecasting market is the Asia Pacific region, which accounts for more than half of 2017. In the Asia-Pacific region, the magnesium alloy die casting market will grow imminently. Higher end-user preference for lower production costs. Already established companies are working hard for advanced technology, quality issues and stability, which has resulted in mergers and acquisitions with small companies as well.

The factors that have strengthened the market are the advancement of the automotive industry along with the industrialization of growing economies such as India and China. India has become the center of auto parts manufacturers of magnesium and zinc diecast auto parts, moving towards higher growth rates, accelerating overall market growth.

Moreover, North America was ahead of other regions when it came to the auto parts diecasting market. These drivers are driven by government initiatives, resource availability and large domestic production.

By type, the global die casting industry includes semi-solid die casting, vacuum die casting, pressure die casting and squeeze die casting. Using raw materials, the classification includes aluminum, magnesium, zinc and others. Additional classifications by application include engine parts, body assembly, transmission parts and others.

To meet stringent government regulations, many companies are pushing the boundaries and investing more and more in research and development activities. Some of the major vendors in this global diecasting market are Alcoa Inc., Gibbs Die Casting, Empire Die Casting Company, Dynacast, Alcast, Martinrea Honsel, MCL (MINDA), Cast-Rite, Consolidated Metco, Leggett & Platt, Nemak, Newcast . Die casting, durable technology, Rane Holdings, Rockman Industries, Sandhar Technologies, Shiloh Industries and Hitachi Metals.

Key Sectors of the Global Die Casting Market

Market based on the application

Body assembly

Engine parts

Transmission parts

Other

Depending on the type of market

Pressure die casting

Vacuum die casting

Squeeze die casting

Semisolid die casting

Depending on the type of market

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

