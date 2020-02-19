Diabetic Shoes Market Sequential Rise in World Regions

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Diabetic Shoes Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Etonic Worldwide LLC (United States), Podartis Srl. (Italy), DARCO International Inc. (United States), Aetrex Worldwide Inc. (United States), Apex Foot Health Industries LLC (United States), Dr. Comfort LLC (United States), Advance Diabetic Solution (Georgia) etc.

The Diabetic shoes is also known as therapeutic shoes and specially designed for diabetic patients to minimize the risk of various skin related problems in diabetics. It prevents from ulcers, strain, or amputations for patients with diabetics and the utilization of prescribed diabetic shoes can easily circulate the blood to lower limbs. It has been observed that increasing number of diabetic patients populations are leading is expected to flourish the Diabetic shoes in future. The manufacturers of employee monitoring solutions are expanding their businesses in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused towards effective technology based equipment. According to HTF, the Global Diabetic Shoes market is expected to see growth rate of 7.8% and may see market size of USD9.7 Million by 2024.

Market Drivers:

• Increase in Number of Diabetic Patients in Worldwide.

• Increase in Awareness about Healthy and Energetic Lifestyle

Market Trend:

• Increase demand due to variety of product portfolio.

• Value proposition among the customers.

Restraints:

• Stiff Competition between the Major Players.

• Lack of Awareness among the people in the Developing Economics.

Opportunities:

• Increase in Number of E-Commerce Industry in Diabetic Shoes Market.

• Rise in Funding at Research and Development for Senior Citizen Patients.

Challenges:

• Substitute’s Products are Available against Diabetic Shoes.

Competitive Landscape:

It has been witnessed that the diabetic shoes market is rapidly increasing due to variety of product portfolio among the top players. The product line is useful in delivering better advanced technology based solution for diabetic persons.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Etonic Worldwide LLC (United States), Podartis Srl. (Italy), DARCO International Inc. (United States), Aetrex Worldwide Inc. (United States), Apex Foot Health Industries LLC (United States), Dr. Comfort LLC (United States), Advance Diabetic Solution (Georgia), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (United States), Drew Shoe Corporation (United States) and Orthofeet Inc. (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like ThromboGenics NV (Belgium), Allergan PLC (Ireland), Bayer AG (Germany), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (United States) and Novartis AG (Switzerland). Analyst at HTF see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Diabetic Shoes market by 2024. Considering Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment I.e. Online Stores will boost the Diabetic Shoes market. Considering Market by Product Type, the sub-segment I.e. Athletic will boost the Diabetic Shoes market.

Market Highlights:

DJO Global acquired leading theraupeutic footwear provider Dr Comfort. This acquisition is beneficial in delivering medical device solution for vascular health, musculoskeletal health and pain management in different regions.

