Diabetes Devices Market – Functional Survey 2025

companies profiled in the report include Medtronic plc, Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Global diabetes devices market is segmented as follows:

Global Diabetes Devices Market Revenue, by Product Type

Glucose Monitoring Devices Self- monitoring blood glucose meters Blood glucose testing strips Lancets Continuous glucose monitoring meters

Insulin Delivery Devices Insulin syringes Insulin pens Insulin pumps

Diabetes Management Software

Artificial Pancreas System

Global Diabetes Devices Market Revenue, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Diabetes Clinics/ Centres

Global Diabetes Devices Market Revenue, by Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Objectives of the Diabetes Devices Market Study:

To define, describe, and analyze the global Diabetes Devices market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region

To forecast and analyze the Diabetes Devices market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa

To forecast and analyze the Diabetes Devices market at country-level for each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Diabetes Devices market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Diabetes Devices market

To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets

To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Diabetes Devices market

To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

