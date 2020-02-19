Diabetes Care Devices Market to See Strong Growth Including Key Players Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (United States) etc.

Summary:

Diabetes Care Devices Market Scope

The diabetes is caused due to an increase in blood sugar level for a long period. This is due to either pancreas not producing enough insulin or cells of the body not responding to the insulin produced. The main goal of diabetes care devices is to minimize the risk of diabetes and to provide continuous monitoring of sugar level. Increasing obese population and government initiatives for providing diabetes cure treatment are the key drivers for the market. Additionally, rising demand for fast, safe and better diabetes care products have been supplementing the growth of the market. However, lack of awareness of diabetes care devices, rising health awareness across the globe and adverse effects associate with diabetes care devices are directly hampering the overall growth of the market. Moreover, rising international research collaboration for diabetes care products and increasing investment in research and development activities lead to new innovation may create a big opportunity for the market in the coming years.

The market study is being classified and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global Diabetes Care Devices market is expected to see growth rate of 9.0% and may see market size of USD49.81 Billion by 2024.

The Players having a strong hold in the market are Roche Holding AG, Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, Becton Dickinson. Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States, European and Asian Players will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Diabetes Care Devices market throughout the predicted period.

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Medtronic plc (United States), Johnson & Johnson (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (United States), Becton Dickinson (United States), Dexcom (United States), ARKRAY Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany) and Terumo Corporation (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Ypsomed Holding (Switzerland), Sannuo Biological Sensing Co Ltd (China0, I Sens Inc (South Korea) and Alere Inc. (United States).

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global Diabetes Care Devices market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Diabetes Care Devices has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by End User , the sub-segment I.e. Hospitals will boost the Diabetes Care Devices market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Blood Glucose Monitoring Device, the sub-segment I.e. Testing Strips will boost the Diabetes Care Devices market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Insulin Delivery Device, the sub-segment I.e. Insulin Syringes will boost the Diabetes Care Devices market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

In August 2017, pharmaceutical Novo Nordisk had acquired Bristol University spin-out Ziylo in approximately USD 796 million. This acquisition helps the company to develop smart insulin.

In August 2016, Roche Holding AG had launched Accu-Chek Guide blood glucose monitoring system named as Accu-Chek. The new product is design to offers monitoring of glucose on a daily basis along with features such as the spill-resistant SmartPack test strip vial that is used to remove just one strip at a time.

Market Trend:

Increasing Population Suffering from Diabetes due to Sedentary Lifestyle

Market Drivers:

Increasing Government Initiatives for Providing Diabetes Cure Treatment

Rising Demand for Fast, Safe and Better Diabetes Care Products

Increasing Obese Population

Opportunities:

Rising International Research Collaboration for Diabetes Care Products

Increasing Investment in Research and Development Activities lead to New Innovation

Restraints:

Lack of Awareness of Diabetes Care Devices

Rising Heath Awareness across the Globe

Challenges:

Adverse Effects Associated with Diabetes Care Devices

Key Target Audience:

Diabetes Care Device Manufacturers, Raw Material Suppliers, Distributors and Suppliers, Government Association, Diabetes Research Organization, Investors and Others

