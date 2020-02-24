Diabetes Care Devices Market 2019: Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% | Top Key Players (Roche, Medtronic plc, J&J, Abbott, Ascensia Diabetes Care, BD, Dexcom), globally 2023

The worldwide market for Diabetes Care Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 25700 million US$ in 2023, from 20000 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Research for Markets) study.

The Global Diabetes Care Devices Market size will grow at an estimated CAGR from in 2018 to by 2023, provides an in-depth analysis of the Diabetes Care Devices with the forecast of market size and growth. The base year considered for the analysis of each segment for the historic period, 2012–2017 and the forecast period, 2018–2023.

Diabetes Care Devices conclude glucose Monitoring Device (blood glucose meters, blood glucose test strips, lancing devices, continuous glucose monitoring devices, HbA1c testing kits and others) and insulin delivery device (insulin pumps, insulin syringes, insulin pens and others).

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Roche

Medtronic plc

J&J

Abbott

Ascensia Diabetes Care

BD

Dexcom

ARKRAY Inc

Braun

Terumo Corporation

Ypsomed

Sannuo

Sanofi

I-sens

Alere

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Insulin is a hormone secret by the beta cell of the islet of Langerhans of the pancreas. When your body turns the food which u eat into energy molecule glucose. In response to glucose, body secretes insulin which helps to transport glucose/energy to the cells. Insulin acts as a key to remaining energetic. It is a chemical message that tells the cell to open and receive glucose. If the body produces little or no insulin or are insulin resistant, too much sugar remains in your blood. Blood glucose levels are higher than normal for individuals. This results in diabetes. There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 is also known as insulin dependent diabetes mellitus whereas type 2 is known as noninsulin dependent diabetes mellitus.

This report focuses on the Diabetes Care Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder that affects your pancreas ability to produce or use insulin. Diabetes currently affects 386 million people worldwide and is expected to increase to 592 million people by 2035. The diabetes prevalence is growing with rising obesity rates, lifestyle and dietary changes, and growing ageing population. Therefore, given the huge numbers of diabetics worldwide and the financial implications due to diabetes, there is a substantial business potential in the diabetes care devices market.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blood Glucose Meters

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Syringes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Care

Personal Care

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Diabetes Care Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Blood Glucose Meters

1.2.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

1.2.3 Insulin Pumps

1.2.4 Insulin Syringes

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Medical Care

1.3.2 Personal Care

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Roche

2.2 Medtronic plc

2.3 J&J

2.4 Abbott

2.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

3 Global Diabetes Care Devices Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Diabetes Care Devices by Countries

6 Europe Diabetes Care Devices by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Diabetes Care Devices by Countries

Continue…

