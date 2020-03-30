Dermatological Therapeutics Market 2016: Demand, Growth Opportunities and Top Key Players Analysis Report 2022

Global Dermatological Therapeutics basically caters to three problems viz. cosmetics, skin cancer and general conditions such as Acne. Current analysis of the market shows huge demand and a lesser supply, and therefore the market is and is going to undergo impressive growth in the years to come. Also, the investments and consolidation is majorly carried out by the private sector and right now, the market is fragmented among few players that will remain more or less the same. Also, the patents of major players are expiring that is driving more competition in the Dermatological Therapeutics Market.

Market Dynamics:

A major driver in the field of dermatology is the growing market for cosmetic dermatology due to increased awareness and higher disposable income at hand, mostly driven by an aging population. Another factor is the provision of preventive care in case of skin cancer which is manageable if caught early. Also, the demand for dermatology is increasing owing to the increase in cases of skin cancer worldwide and an aging population. Another factor for growth is the increased expenditure on healthcare and increased health insurance coverage. The high cost of R&D and increasing cost of therapy are some of the restraints of the dermatological market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market can be segmented on the basis of type, diagnostic procedures, therapeutic procedures, and geography. The segments of dermatological therapeutics market include acne, psoriasis, rosacea, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia. Acne captures the highest market segment.

Segments on the basis of diagnostic procedures include dermoscopy, patch testing, skin biopsy, culture, and prevalence. Segments on the basis of therapeutic procedures are Anti-infectives, Corticosteroids, Anti Psoriasis, Anti-acne, Topical and other Dermatological Drugs.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Countries that capture the market share are: USA, Mexico and Canada in the North America region, in the Europe region there are Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain etc., and in the Asia-Pacific region major markets are India, China, South Korea, New Zealand and Australia.

Key Players:

Some of the major players in the market include Johnson & Johnson, Dermik Laboratories Inc, Eisai Inc., Onset Therapeutics, Prime Pharmaceuticals Corp, AGI Dermatics, Allergan Inc, Summers Laboratories Inc, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International etc.

