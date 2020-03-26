Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019–2027

Global “Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes ” Market Research Study
The report bifurcates the global "Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes " market on the basis of product type.
companies profiled in the report include Geistlich Holding, Zimmer Dental Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp, DENTSPLY Implants, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct LLC., Collagen Matrix, NovaBone India and Maxigen Biotech Inc.
The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been segmented as follows:
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product
- Dental Membrane
- Resorbable Membranes
- Non – Resorbable Membranes
- Bone graft Substitutes
- Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)
- Autograft
- Allograft
- Xenograft
- Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Material
- Hydrogel
- Collagen
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Human Cells Source
- Other Species
- Hydroxyapatite (HA)
- Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by End- user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Dental Clinics
- Individual Practice
- Group Practice
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Netherland
- Turkey
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
