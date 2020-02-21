Dental Biomaterials Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Dental Biomaterials Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market was valued at USD 6.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 10.96 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Dental Biomaterials market are listed in the report.

Straumann Holding AG

Geistlich Pharma AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

3M Company

Royal DSM

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Kuraray Co.

Medtronic PLC

Henry Schein

Mitsui Chemicals

Victrex PLC

Ivoclar Vivadent AG