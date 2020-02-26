Dental Anesthetics Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players 2019 to 2029

Global Dental Anesthetics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Dental Anesthetics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Competition Landscape Analysis

The global market for dental anesthetics represents a fairly fragmented competition landscape, wherein the top five players account for 30-35% revenue shares. Leading companies operating in the dental anesthetics marketplace are directing their strategic efforts to firm up global presence through production capacity expansion and collaborations with the widespread end users. They are also prioritizing R&D, in addition to strategic mergers & acquisitions, involving regional leaders. On the other hand, a large number of smaller companies that represent a larger portion of the global market revenues, continue to focus on regional expansion, new launches, and product commercialization.

A combination of various factors and opportunities exist across the dental supply chain, i.e. from the point of manufacturers to the point of sale. Manufacturers of dental anesthetics are increasingly focusing on the protection of supply chain integrity and brand reputation. Various manufacturers are focusing on tie-ups with authorized distributors to meet their requirements for managing products to help ensure dentists receive authentic and compliant dental products that work as advertised. Increasing access to healthcare, especially in developing countries, combined with the demand for personalized treatment is influencing manufacturers to focus on accelerating their production while ensuring cost-efficiency.

Top Growth Influencers: Dental Anesthetics Market

Rise in Demand for Painless Surgeries

Dental anesthetics continue to witness lucrative opportunities across the countries on the backdrop of increasing number of dental clinics and surgery centers worldwide. Moreover, the growth in the healthcare industry is likely to squarely influence the dental anesthetics market.

Dental anesthetics are being adopted widely owing to the increasing demand for painless surgeries and operations. The trending convergence of a new alternative to non-injectable dental anesthetics is likely to create remunerative growth opportunities for dental anesthetics market.

Increasing Rate of Surgeries to Treat Increasing Number of Dental Root Canal and Tooth Restoration Cases

The dramatic rise in tooth restoration is attributed to increasing tooth infection and disorders. The health care systems for the geriatric population is considered to be a major concern within health care sector. However, provision of medical facilities for dental-related injuries for this demographic is likely to be profitable for hospitals and dental clinics.

In addition to this, increasing rate of dental implants, especially in developed countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, etc. are likely to upsurge the demand for dental surgeries. Root canal procedures are chiefly used to establish stable lesion by removing infected tissue. Thus, dental anesthesia performed during root canal procedures are likely to gain popularity on account of advances in this sector along with the rise in patients with dental implants.

Wide Applications in Oral Care and Dentistry

Development of oral care and dentistry offers a potential boost to dental anesthetics due to the demand from the patients for painless operations. Dental anesthetics has steadily gained widespread acceptance as a safe and effective minimally invasive procedure. Healthcare providers around the globe opt for dental anesthetics as a preferred option while treating a wide range of injuries and disorders.

With the increasing demand for nonsurgical periodontal therapy (NSPT) procedures around the world are taking steps to improve the treatment and operating procedures escalating the demand for dental anesthetics. Lidocaine is the most commonly used dental anesthetics in dental surgeries and procedures. Leading market players are developing cost-effective and painless administration of anesthetics, which boosts the dental anesthetics market. The global dental anesthetics market is expected to witness an introduction to high quality and efficient products in the upcoming years.

Development of advanced dental anesthetics has enabled healthcare professionals to perform complicated surgeries without compromising patient’s preference for minimal pain. Innovation in dental anesthetics has allowed dental surgeons to treat conditions that were once considered difficult to treat with traditional surgeries. The increasing level of awareness regarding effective and better dental treatment procedures has increased the demand for dental anesthetics.

Rapid Growth in Prevalence of Dental Disorders

Anesthetics are very different from normal pain killers or analgesics, which relieves pain without loss of sensation. Dental anesthetic includes only local anesthetic. Dental anesthetic is used in nonsurgical periodontal therapy (NSPT) procedures. Nonsurgical periodontal therapy (NSPT) procedures are general procedures that require anesthetics in duration based on the procedure.

Lidocaine is the most common type of anesthesia. Its half-life period in the body is 1.5 to 2 hours. Instruments involved in local anesthesia include anesthetic carpules, syringe, needle, mouth props and retractors. Carpules come in various sizes: 1.7 & 1.8cc packed in blister packs and canisters. It contains preservatives for epinephrine and local anesthetic.

Expansion of Dental Insurance Coverage

Increasing coverage of commercial insurance and Medicaid represents the powerful tailwind in the entire dental care market. Private health insurance coverage lowers the out of pocket expenses by nearly 80%. For example, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010, is expected to increase the number of individuals with dental benefits by providing consumers with information that would help them better understand.

Moreover, the various options and choices of plans available to them and will thus create a more organized and competitive market for health insurance by setting common rules regarding the offering and pricing of insurance.

Additional Insight

Dental Anesthetics Sales Benefiting from the Expansion of Dental Tourism

Growing dental tourism industry has impacted the demand growth of dental care, thereby boosting adoption of dental surgical procedures, which is further expected to augur well for the dental anesthetics market over the years to come. The growth of dental tourism sector is partly based on the development of new technologies in dentistry, on more stringent regulations, cost-efficient dental procedures and economic developments in emerging technologies.

People are becoming more aware of dental ailments and also the necessary procedures that are needed to treat dental injuries. This knowledge has been promoted with the help of dental tourism. Thus, the growth of dental tourism is likely to push the growth of the global market for dental anesthetics.

Research Methodology

Fact.MR’s patented research methodology is based on the holistic approach, and involves an extensive primary as well as secondary research methodology for gathering the most reliable, valued data, which is then transformed into the most viable set of actionable insights for market participants.

