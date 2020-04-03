Demand Increasing for Double-acting Cylinders Market Worldwide Forecast to 2025

In 2029, the Double-acting Cylinders market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Double-acting Cylinders market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Double-acting Cylinders market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Double-acting Cylinders market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Double-acting Cylinders market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Double-acting Cylinders market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Double-acting Cylinders market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
The following manufacturers are covered:
AHP Merkle
AIGNEP
AirControl Industrial S.L.
Airpot
Airtac Automatic Industrial
AIRTEC Pneumatic
ARTEC SRL
AUTOMAX
Bimba
Bosch Rexroth – Industrial Hydraulics
CAMOZZI
CKD
Clippard
CY.PAG. S.r.l.
DOUCE HYDRO
FABCO-AIR
Festo
HNC GROUP A/S
Holmatro Industrial Equipment BV
HYDR’AM
METAL WORK
Numatics Motion Control
Parker Hannifin GmbH
PNEUMAX
SIMPLEX
SMC PNEUMATIC
Timmer GmbH
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hydraulic Double-acting Cylinder
Pneumatic Double-acting Cylinder
Segment by Application
Print
Semiconductor
Automation Control
Robot
Research Methodology of Double-acting Cylinders Market Report
The global Double-acting Cylinders market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Double-acting Cylinders market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Double-acting Cylinders market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.