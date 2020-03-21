Demand for Wheat Protein Isolates Market to Rise Significantly from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Introduction: Wheat Protein Isolate is produced by starch removal from wheat flour and later drying the residual protein fraction to preserve viscoelastic properties. This product has gained attention globally due to its functional features high protein content and unique functionality for preparation of bakery products specifically bread dough. Wheat protein isolate is becoming popular for its application in bakery products as it enables better rise, chewiness and offers strength to the products. Additionally, it is used in tortillas, cereals, low-carb foods, protein bars, pasta, fresh and frozen dough products, pizza dough, rolls, and batters.

Considerable growth is witnessed in the wheat protein isolates market in the last few years backed by the reason by rising demand from the end use industries mainly bakery industry and dietary supplements.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Segmentation: The wheat protein isolates market is segmented by application, and primary function.

By Application, the wheat protein isolates market is segmented into Noodles, Bread, Frozen dough, Confectionery, Meat and seafood products, Feed Binder, Dietary Supplements and other products.

By Primary Function, the wheat protein isolates market is segmented into texturizing agent, emulsification, water absorption, dough strengthener and cohesion.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Region-wise Outlook: North America followed by Europe will dominate the wheat protein isolates market backed by concentration of both production and consumption of wheat protein isolates in these regions. Developments in wheat processing have enabled higher supply of wheat-derived products including wheat protein isolates catering the rising consumer demand for plant-based proteins including wheat protein.

Asia-Pacific region will emerge as a potential region for wheat protein isolates market due to higher availability of wheat especially in India. Improved focus on wheat processing and rise in private investments will further support the wheat protein isolates market in this region.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Drivers and Restraints: Increasing demand for protein-rich foods and in particular for plant-based protein foods will be a critical success factor for wheat protein isolates market growth. Rising food safety issues in animal-based foods are driving higher demand for plant-based protein foods including wheat protein isolate globally.

Diversifying nutritional needs among consumer groups including weight loss and control, protein enrichment is also supporting the market growth specifically in the regions with higher obese population.

High nutritional profile and wider availability of wheat across various parts of the world is encouraging wheat processing companies to potentially take up wheat protein isolate production. Wheat protein has a significant contribution towards total protein intake and has control over the technological properties of flour dough. A rise in demand for wheat protein applications in the bakery and processed foods have a significant influence on the wheat protein isolates market.

On the other hand, rising concerns over gluten which is an important constituent of wheat limits potential growth of wheat protein isolate market. Higher preferences for animal-based proteins will also limit the growth of the wheat protein isolates market.

Wheat Protein Isolates Market: Key Players: The global player for the wheat protein isolates market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), MGP Ingredients, Glico Nutriti on Co., Ltd., Manildra Group, Honeyville Food Products, Inc., GC Ingredients Inc., and EURODUNA Rohstoffe GmbH.