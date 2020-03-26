Demand for Essential Tremor Treatment with Ultrasound Market to Increase Substantially from Key End-use Industry Sectors

Essential Tremors (ET) also known as benign tremor, familial tremor, and idiopathic tremor. Essential tremors are involuntary trembling in one or more parts of body. The cause of tremors is due to problems in parts of the brain that controls muscle in the body or in specific parts of the body, such as hands.

It can also affect arm, head, eyes, face, vocal cord, trunk, and legs. Most tremors occur in the hands, which can impair patient’s ability to eat, shave, write, and perform household activities and functions in the workplace. Essential tremors are most common in people who are middle-aged and older, but anyone can suffer from this disorder.

Treatment to relieve this disorder depends on their causes. Tremors can be treated by medicines or surgical procedure to improve muscles control. Essential tremors are not life threatening. However, they can be a cause of embarrassment and make it difficult to perform daily tasks. Treatment options for essential tremors are medication, deep brain stimulation (DBS), and thalamotomy.

Medication is first line treatment option for essential tremors. Focused ultrasound is a completely non-invasive treatment of thalamotomy, which could be more effective than other methods. Focused ultrasound is performed when patients are awake and involves no anesthesia, no incision in the scalp, and no burr holes through skull or insertion of electrode through brain during the treatment.

This provides a measure of safety because they can respond during the procedure. During focused ultrasound therapy, targeted cell in the thalamus are visualized in real time imaging. Focused beam of acoustic energy are used to heat and destroy target cells without impairing adjoining tissue.

Essential tremors treatment with ultrasound market is supposed to be driven by factors such as increase in age related neurological disorder. FDA approvals for clinical trials and huge inflow of new players entering the market is leading can be factor for growth of essential tremor treatment market with ultrasound. Advanced technology, improved clinical outcomes and awareness regarding consumer preferences are factors that drive the growth of essential tremor treatment with ultrasound market.

It is a non-invasive treatment that facilities patients to recover rapidly and perform day today task. Temporary sensory disturbances or lack of stability after treatment has been documented in can impact the growth of the market. Factor such as possibility of damage of other tissues can also restrain the growth of the essential tremor treatment with ultrasound market.

The global market of essential tremors treatment with ultrasound is segmented on the basis of indication end users and geographical region.

Segmentation by Indication Head Trunk Upper Extremity Lower Extremity Segmentation by End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Segmentation by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



According to American Academy of Neurology (AAN) conference report published in 2016 by Samantha J. Peterson, estimate that patients who have been treated with ultrasound for essential tremors have acknowledge around 50% development after 3 months and observed around 40% progress after a 10 months. International Essential Tremor Foundation estimated that 3% of population or approximately 10 million individuals in U.S. are affected by essential tremors in 2015.

Based on indication the global market of essential treatment with ultrasound are segmented as Head, Trunk, Upper Extremity, and Lower Extremity. The Upper Extremity segment is expected to dominate the global market of essential tremor treatment with ultrasound.

On the basis of end user, essential tremor treatment with ultrasound market is classified as Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Center. In this segment, ambulatory surgical center is expected to contribute maximum to the market share.

On the basis of regional presence, the global Essential Tremor Treatment with Ultrasounds market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is expected to dominate the market of essential tremors with ultrasound due to factors such as sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and increasing awareness of patients and healthcare professionals. After North America, the essential tremor treatment with ultrasound market is expected to be dominated by Europe and Asia. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for essential tremor treatment market due to improving healthcare facility.

In Asia Pacific region, developing countries such as India and China are expected to offer good opportunities for the global Essential Tremor Treatment with Ultrasound market due to rising expenditure levels for significant growth.

Key Player

InSightec Ltd. is only key player in essential tremor treatment with ultrasound market.

