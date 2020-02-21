Defibrillators Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Defibrillators Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Defibrillators Market was valued at USD 9.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.76 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.88% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Defibrillators market are listed in the report.

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare (A Division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Zoll Medical Corporation (A Subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corporation)

Biotronik Se & Co.Kg

Physio-Control International

Cardiac Science Corporation (A Portfolio Company of Aurora Capital Group)

Sorin Group (Now Livanova PLC)