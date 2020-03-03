Data Wrangling Market – Global Industry Opportunity, Growth Prospects, Latest Technologies & Future Trends with Forecast 2019-2025

Global Data Wrangling Market

This research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global data wrangling industry with recent and upcoming market trends to offer the impending investment in the data wrangling market. The report includes a comprehensive analysis of the industry size database along with the market prediction for the mentioned forecast period. Furthermore, the data wrangling market research study offers comprehensive data about the opportunities, key drivers, and restraints with the impact analysis.

In addition, some of the major players operating in the global data wrangling market are Datawatch, Trifacta, IBM, Dataiku, Oracle, SAS Institute, Altryx, Talend, TIBCO, Informatica, Paxata, Hitachi Vantara, Unifi, Cooladata, Teradata, Rapid Insight, Datameer, Impetus, Zaloni, Infogix, Ideata Analytics, IRI, One dot, and many others.

Key Market Dynamics

The global data wrangling market is witnessing substantial growth owing to the growingly huge amount of data in the number of industrial businesses such as IT & telecommunication, finance, and many others. In addition, such industries are implementing data wrangling for identifying concerns regarding the inconsistent data and recognize the data pattern. On the other hand, data wrangling provides any data transformations that are necessary to make a dataset for downstream analysis, operational consumption, as well as visualization. Thus, the more adoption of automation tools than the conventional ETL tools will hinder the demand for the global data wrangling market growth. The self-service data generation model is one of the major factors that is boosting the data wrangling market growth across the world. In addition, this model helps companies to clean the data collections through themselves without any concerns of data scientists. However, this factor has efficiently allowed the executives in the company to attract more business insights with no intervention of the IT teams.

In addition to this, the significance of big data in the organizations and the coordination of machine learning as well as artificial intelligence technologies with data wrangling tools is also expected to boost the growth of the global data wrangling market over the forecast period. O the other hand, efforts made to keep the quality of data, as well as lack of knowledge regarding the data wrangling tools, are some of the other factors that are expected to limit the development of the global data wrangling market during the prediction period. Furthermore, increasing regulations and rapid development of edge computing are offering several market growth opportunities for the global data wrangling market.

Healthcare & Life Sciences segment is expected to the highest market share over the forecast period

The healthcare industry faces a huge number of challenges, from disease outbreaks to managing finest operational efficiency. In addition, data wrangling could aid in solving such healthcare challenges. However, with the large scale of data available in the healthcare vertical such as disease details, personal information, medical history, treatment, as well as payment data are made that need to prepare, clean and set in an appropriate format for the analysis purpose. On the other hand, data wrangling tools will be adopted with a high range with the growing digitalization in the healthcare and life sciences segments.

Global Data Wrangling Market Segmentation

The global data wrangling market is categorized into the number of different segments including by business function, by component, by deployment, by the organization, vertical, and by regional. In terms of business function, the market is segregated into operations, marketing and sales, HR, finance, and legal. In terms of components, the global data wrangling market is fragmented into services as well as tools. On considering the deployment model, the market is segregated into cloud and on-premises. According to the organization size, the global data wrangling market is sub-divided into large enterprises and small and medium scale enterprises. On considering the vertical, the market is segregated into telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, retail & eCommerce, government, travel & hospitality, manufacturing, transportations and logistics, energy & utility, and many others.

On considering the geographical landscape, the global data wrangling market is sub-divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these, the North American region for data wrangling market is expected to account for the highest market share in the year 2017. In addition, this region is known for the huge number of leading providers for data wrangling as well as data analytics tools which may include Hitachi Vantara, IBM, SAS, Oracle, and Trifacta which have their HQs and direct selling offices situated across the region. In addition to this, the Asia Pacific region is also expected to grow at the largest share in the data wrangling market across the globe over the forecast period. With an increasing number of smart cities as well as acceptance of IoT devices, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate during the prediction period.

Competitive Landscape of the Global Data Wrangling Market

The global market for data wrangling is very fragmented as the huge number of leading players implementing several growth strategies to gain their competitive advantage such as partnerships, research, and development, collaboration, merger & acquisition, as well as innovation. However, such strategies aid them in extending their revenues across the regions and gain the consumer base of the service providers.

Major Market Movements

By allowing the user to clean and validate data in the industry, the entire process is made more accurate and trustworthy

Leading players of the global data wrangling market are looking forward to the new advancements in the industry with less time in cleaning data to result in more time in analyzing data

The rise of data-interchange formats such as JSON presents challenges as organizations should clean, parse and unite data from new, legacy and laborious to access sources so as to present a consistent read of external realities.

Key Market Deliverables

Market size and forecast of the global data wrangling market for the period from 2015-2025, with CAGR for the period from 2019-2025

In-depth market assessment across the considered segmentation and regions

Analysis of the major market dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities

Scrutiny of the overall competitive scenario based on market assessment tools

Profiles of key market players based on parameters such as company overview, financial status, product offering, and key developments.

The report offers a complete analysis of qualitative and quantitative market shares, market growth drivers, and market restraining factors according to the regions.

