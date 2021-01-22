Data Quality Tools Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Data Quality Tools Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Data Quality Tools Market was valued at USD 526.21 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2314.5 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.89% from 2017 to 2025.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Data Quality Tools market are listed in the report.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Informatica

Trianz

Pitney Bowes Tamr

Talend

Information Builders

Syncsort