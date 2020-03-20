Data Protection Market insights 2020-2026 thriving worldwide by major players like IBM, Informatica, CA Technologies, Solix, IRI

“Data Protection Market Industry Forecast To 2026

Data protection services have been segmented into 2 major types: professional services and managed services. The professional services segment has been further categorized into risk assessment and consulting services, implementation and integration services, support and maintenance services, and training and education services. The support and maintenance services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The adoption of data protection solutions is growing, which is likely to create a huge demand for professional services during the forecast period.

The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidences of data breaches on enterprise cloud applications, as well as, rise in the sophistication level of cyber-attacks. However, the large enterprises segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the data protection market in 2017. Large enterprises were the early adopters of data protection solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to cyber-attacks.

This Research report comes up with the size of the global Data Protection Market for the base year 2020 and the forecast between 2020 and 2026.

IBM, Informatica, CA Technologies, Solix, IRI, Delphix, Mentis, Micro Focus, Oracle, Compuware

Data backup and recovery, Data archiving and eDiscovery, Disaster recovery, Encryption, Tokenization, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Compliance management

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large enterprises

The Data Protection report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Data Protection Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

Regional Analysis For Data Protection Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Data Protection market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

