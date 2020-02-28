Data Lakes Market Research Report Analysis 2019-2025

Data Lakes Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Data Lakes market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Data Lakes market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Data Lakes market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Data Lakes market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Data Lakes market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Data Lakes market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Data Lakes Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

drivers and restraints influencing the global data lakes market. It also offers insight into factors impacting the market’s trajectory across various segments and regions.

Global Data Lakes Market: Key Trends

Data technology is much in demand due to various factors such as higher acceptance of Internet of Things (IoT), increased need for business agility and accessibility, and the increasing volume and variety of business data. In addition, switching from outdated data management techniques for storage to advanced techniques and huge flow of unstructured and structured data are positively impacting the market growth. On the contrary, companies operating in the industrial sectors have found that data lakes are inefficient to handle massive scale and complicated industrial data. In order to make quick, critical operational decisions, data lakes are unable to provide the real-time analysis and situational awareness that operators and engineers require, thereby limiting the market growth.

Based on type, services form the key contributor to the global data lakes market, and the segment is expected to grow during the said period. The demand for services is high due to increased requirement for data lake software solutions across organizations. Operations are anticipated to witness a growth in the applications segment because of the rising demand of IoT-enabled technologies. These technologies are mainly used for operations in manufacturing and IT organizations. On the basis of industry vertical, BFSI is projected to account for a large share in the market. Financial service institutes as well as several financial transactions in banks are managed by IT systems, invariably increasing the volume and variety of data, hence driving the growth of global data lakes market.

Global Data Lakes Market: Regional Analysis

The global data lakes market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Due to early adoption of data management systems and technological advancements, North America has emerged as the chief contributor to the revenue generated by the market for global data lakes, and it is predicted that this region will further grow in the forecast period. Another market that looks promising is Asia Pacific. High adoption of technology and huge opportunities mainly across industry verticals are driving the growth of the market.

Global Data Lakes Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of the prominent competitors functioning in the global data lakes market. It also offers insights into the threats and opportunities that the companies are expected to witness in the coming years. The global market for global data lakes is highly fragmented. Some of the key players are Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini, Informatica Corporation, Teradata, EMC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hitachi, Atos, and SAS Institute.

