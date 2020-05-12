Data Extrusion Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

The rise in sophisticated cyber threats is the major factor fuelling the growth of data extrusion market. The exponential growth in the volumes of enterprise data is also driving the demand for data extrusion market. The increasing usage of cloud-based solutions and services for multiple workloads expected to drive the need for data extrusion market. To address this issue, many organizations are shifting towards the adoption of data extrusion solutions to secure their workloads without the risk of cyber threats. The rapid technological advancement and growing trend of security intelligence solutions are fuelling the growth of data extrusion market.

Data extrusion is a security breach that occurs when a company’s sensitive information is copied, transferred, or retrieved from a computer or server without authorization to a location controlled by a threat actor. The increasing usage of mobile applications is also creating potential opportunities for data extrusion market. Moreover, the increasing adoption of data extrusion solution in healthcare industry is fuelling the growth of data extrusion market. Apart from this, growth in the social, mobile, and cloud computing are accelerating the demand for data extrusion solutions.

Global Data Extrusion Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Increasing number of data breaches is the primary factor which is driving the growth of data extrusion market. The growing need for security against increasing bot traffic is also one of the major factors which fuelling the growth of data extrusion market. Moreover, with the rise in the number of smartphone users, enterprise are adopting data extrusion solutions for the protection of their sensitive information. Furthermore, strict regulatory requirements for data protection is also creating potential growth opportunities for data extrusion market.

Apart from this, the increasing incidents of data loss in on-premises environment is creating the rapid demand for data extrusion market. Also, with the rising trend of BYOD in multiple organizations, the demand for data extrusion solutions has increased significantly. Furthermore, with the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices, the demand for Data Extrusion is increasing rapidly.

Challenges

Device compatibility issues and lack of common standards are the major factors which hinders the growth of data extrusion market. Lack of skilled professionals is also one of the major challenge for the growth of data extrusion market. Moreover, reluctance of small and medium sized companies towards the adoption of data extrusion solutions due to low budged is a major factor which hampers the growth of data extrusion market.

Global Data Extrusion Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Data Extrusion Market on the Basis of Component:

Solution User activity monitoring Anti-virus/Anti-malware Firewall Intrusion Detection System Data Loss Prevention Others

Services Professional Services Training & Consulting Support & Maintenance Integration & Deployment Penetration Testing Services Managed Services



Segmentation of the Data Extrusion Market on the Basis of Enterprise Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation of the Data Extrusion Market on the Basis of Vertical:

BFSI

Retail & Wholesale

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life sciences

Energy & Utility

Government & Defense

Others

Global Data Extrusion Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global Data Extrusion market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Mcafee, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, A1logic, Alert Logic, Juniper Networks, Palo Alto Networks, Securonix, Netwrix, Forcepoint, HackerOne, and Check Point Software Technologies.

Global Data Extrusion Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to be a large market for data Extrusion, due to the increasing adoption of cloud services and solutions and the presence of various data extrusion solution providers in the region. The demand for data extrusion in Europe is expected to grow rapidly owing to the increasing growing trend of security intelligence solutions. Moreover, the rapid technological shift and continuous deployment & migration of mobile devices in countries such as Japan, China, and India is also driving the demand for data extrusion in Asia Pacific. The data extrusion markets in Latin America and MEA is expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period, due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of internet users.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical & Actual Market Size, 2013-2017

Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in the Market

Market Solutions Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for the global Data Extrusion market includes:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

SEA & Others of APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA & Others of APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint