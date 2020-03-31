Data Erasure Solutions Market Insights Analysis 2019-2029

Global “Data Erasure Solutions ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective
ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Data Erasure Solutions ” market. As per the study, the global “Data Erasure Solutions ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.
The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Data Erasure Solutions ” is provided in the report.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global data erasure solutions market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the data erasure solutions market are Blancco Technology Group, Kroll Ontrack, LLC, Stellar Information Technology Pvt. Ltd., WhiteCanyon Software, Inc., MTI Technology Limited, Certus Software Ltd., ITRenew Inc. and many others.
The data erasure solutions markethas been segmented as follows:
Global Data Erasure Solutions Market
By Component
- Software
- On-premise
- Cloud
- Services
- Professional Services
- Consulting, integration and Maintenance
- Verification
- Certification
- Erasure
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
By Device Type
- PCs
- Laptops
- Servers
- Data Center Equipment
- Mobile Devices
- Others (Removable Media Devices)
By End-use
- Home Solutions
- Enterprise
- Small and Medium Enterprises
- Large Enterprises
- ITADs
- Data Centers
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
