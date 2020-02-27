Data Encryption Market 2020-2025 Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors and Top Players Analysis (IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Gemalto, Symantec Corp., Netapp Inc., Hewlett Packard, and FireEye Inc)

Global Data Encryption industry valued approximately USD 1.23 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.35% over the forecast period 2020-2025. The major factors responsible for growth in this industry include the growing size of data which is of confidential nature and rising number of security threats.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type:

 File System Encryption

 Application Level Encryption

Deployment Mode:

 Cloud

 On Premise

Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

 Healthcare

 Government

 Telecommunications & IT (ICT)

 Retail

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., Microsoft Corp., Gemalto, Symantec Corp., Netapp Inc., Hewlett Packard, and FireEye Inc. Some strategies used include new product developments and focus on continuous technology innovations. Acquisitions and effective mergers are also some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers.

Target Audience of the Data Encryption Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Please note that owing to the criticality of the Data Encryption market and rapidly changing market attributes, we are in the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates.

