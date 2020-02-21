Data Center Interconnect Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Data Center Interconnect Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market was valued at USD 3.35 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 8.04 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Data Center Interconnect market are listed in the report.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Nokia Corporation

Ciena Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu Ltd.

Cisco Systems

Colt Technology Services Group Limited

ADVA Optical Networking Se