Data Center Fabric Market demand and future scope with top key players – Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade, Cisco, Dell

Fabric-based architecture aids the data center by eliminating the need of multiple layers of devices, switch-to-switch interactions, and also the shared network protocols. It reduces the complexity of a data center network and enhances its efficiency. In a data center, fabric represents interconnection of thousands of servers, storage, and other networking ports in an ultra-low latency infrastructure, which provides any-to-any connectivity, making each device only single hop away from every other device. Nowadays, many organizations have started adopting solutions offered by the data center fabric market, as they facilitate the reduction of operational and capital expenses, resulting in reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Fabric switches play a vital role in reducing infrastructure cost by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for converging server and storage networking in data centers sharing common infrastructure. Fabric infrastructure is scalable enabling data centers to grow with increasing demands of the organization in future. The operational cost of networking in flattened networks reduces by huge margin when compared to the traditional networks. Rising cost of electricity, cloud adoption and big data storage requirement is motivating organizations to deploy fabric products in their data centers to reduce the overall cost of operating data centers and increase the capacity at the same time. Efficient fabric switches also reduces overhead cost of power and cooling facilities by significant margin. Growing IT infrastructure demand of organizations to enhance business performance by providing application solutions to its clients at any place and at any time require flat network architecture for the real-time analysis of information stored in physical and virtual servers. The fabric products make networking swift delivering best experience to mobile end users using applications such as online media streaming, social media and online data storage.

Arista Networks, Avaya, Brocade, Cisco, Dell, Extreme Networks, HP, Huawei, IBM, Juniper

Switching, Routers, Storage Area Network (SAN), Controllers, Network security equipment, Management software

Cloud services providers, Telecommunication providers, Enterprises

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Data Center Fabric market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive Summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

In-depth analysis of the market on the global and regional level.

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.

Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.

Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales.

Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments.

Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends.

Emerging key segments and regions

Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods.

The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the Data Center Fabric Market on the global and regional level.

In conclusion, the Data Center Fabric Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principle locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

