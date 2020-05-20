Data Center Accelerator Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

Data Center Accelerator Market: Introduction

Due to the increasing number of companies offering machine learning as a cloud service, the data center accelerator market is growing at an exponential rate. The rise in the number of these companies is due to the rising demand for AI-based computation. Data center accelerators find applications in voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, motion detection etc. Also some companies in the market are developing a deep learning interface, which can be used to build, train and deploy machine learning models for cloud and mobile applications.

Focus on parallel computing in AI data centers has been a driving factor for the data center accelerator market. Due to rise in the use of neural networks and machine learning, both of which require parallel computing solutions, the speed of AI algorithms has increased by a good extent. Parallel computing models have proved to be beneficial for implementing deep learning trainings and interfaces due to the fact that artificial neural networks work very efficiently with a parallel computing framework. This upsurge in the use of neural networks and machine learning has led to enhanced growth of the data center accelerator market.

Data Center Accelerator Market: Drivers and Challenges

Increasing demand for enhancement of application performance is projected to raise demand of data center accelerators. Other drivers for the data center accelerator market include growing data storage requirements in the global market and increasing use of mobile data due to increasing applications in the market and internet usage in different businesses. Across the world, enterprises are moving to cloud data storages, which in turn, is affecting data centers and increasing the market for data center accelerators.

Some of the restraints in the data center accelerator market have been related to its cost. Other restraints for the data center accelerator market include lack of feasibility it offers to small enterprises, which reduces its usage scope to just medium and large enterprises.

Data Center Accelerator Market: Segmentation

The data center accelerator market can be segmented into various segments but looking at the market the data center accelerator is most suitably segmented by type, end-use vertical, application and region.

On the basis of type, the data center accelerator market can be divided into:

FPGA

GPU

ASIC

CPLD

Others

On the basis of end-use vertical, the data center accelerator market can be segmented into:

Telecommunication &IT

Healthcare

BFSI

Government

Energy

Others

On the basis of application, the data center accelerator market can be segmented into:

Mid-size Data Centers

Large-size Data Centers

Data Center Accelerator Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the data center accelerator market are Achronix Semiconductor, Atmel Corporation, Altera Corporation, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor, MicroSemi Corporation, Nvidia, SiliconBlue Technologies, Vantis PLC, Xilinx, Inc., IBM Corporation, HP Inc., Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, Lenovo, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices, among others.

Data Center Accelerator Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the Data Center Accelerator market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, SEA and other APAC data center accelerator market is seen to be leading in terms of value, with India, Taiwan and others countries being the most attractive markets. Also, SEA and other APAC data center accelerator market is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to high usage of mobile phones and cloud storage in the region. Increasing awareness and efforts for improving energy efficiency is also driving the SEA and others APAC data center accelerator market. The regions which follow SEA and other APAC in the data center accelerator market, in terms of value, are North America and Western Europe due to the rising number of enterprises in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Data Center Accelerator Market Segments

Data Center Accelerator Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Data Center Accelerator Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Data Center Accelerator Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Data Center Accelerator Market Value Chain

Data Center Accelerator Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Data Center Accelerator Market includes

North America Market U.S. Canada

Latin America Market Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other APAC Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) India ASEAN Rest of SEA and other APAC

Japan

China

Middle East and Africa Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative, and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint