DATA CENTER ACCELERATOR MARKET OUTLOOK AND DEEP STUDY OF TOP KEY PLAYERS:DELL, LENOVO GROUP LTD., FUJITSU LTD., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC AND MANY MORE.

The Global Data Center Accelerator Market is expected to reach USD 23.2 billion by 2025 from USD 2.47 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 50.6% in the forecast period

Market Definition: Global Railway Management System Market

Data center accelerator is defined as a piece of hardware which is designed and used to rapidly process visual data. It is a hardware device or a software program which increase the overall performance of the computer. It helps in rising demand of consumer generated data and increasing use of AI-based services to propel the demand for AI-centric data centers. Data centers accelerators enable a significant increase in the performance of data centers. Moreover, due to resource-sharing with the main processor, accelerators and general-purpose processors in data centers consume less power. Data accelerator an advanced compression architecture, proven compression techniques, and a CUA-compliant user interface to provide high-performance, easy-to-use data compression. It has wide application in Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud interface, enterprise interface and many more.

Major Industry Competitors:

NVIDIA (US), AVOXI, Intel (US) Alphabet (US) Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, Alphabet, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Achronix Semiconductor, Oracle Corporation, Xilinx, Inc., IBM, HP, Dell, Lenovo Group Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc and many more.

Market Segmentation

Global Data Center Accelerator Market, By Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA, ASIC), Type (HPC Accelerator, Cloud Accelerator), Application (Deep Learning Training, Public Cloud Interface, Enterprise Interface) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Key questions answered in this report-:

What is the key market patterns affecting the development of the Data Center Accelerator market?

What are the difficulties hampering the market development?

Who are the key sellers in the market?

What are the market openings and dangers looked by the merchants in this market?

What are the key variables driving the worldwide Data Center Accelerator market?

What will the market size and the development rate be in 2026?

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand of cloud-based services

Rising demand for AI in HPC data centers

Focus toward parallel computing in AI data centers.

Limited AI hardware experts

Premium pricing of accelerators.

