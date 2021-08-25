Data Catalog Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Data Catalog Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Data Catalog Market was valued at USD 243.7 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,329.7 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.24% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Data Catalog market are listed in the report.

IBM

Datawatch

Microsoft

Collibra

Informatica

Alteryx

Alation

TIBCO Software

AWS