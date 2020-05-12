Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Data Analytics Outsourcing Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market was valued at USD 1.77 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.3% from 2018 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3051&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Data Analytics Outsourcing market are listed in the report.

Genpact

Wipro

Accenture

Mu Sigma

Opera Solutions

Capgemini

Fractal Analytics

IBM Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services