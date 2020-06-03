Data Acquisition Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2017 – 2025

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market: Introduction

In today’s world, increasing industrial automation and rise in demand for real time data analysis leads to adoption of data acquisition systems in enterprises. Data acquisition system is an integration of devices used to collect information by measuring an electrical and physical phenomenon with a computer. A data acquisition system consists of hardware components including sensors and a computer with a programmable software. The hardware component in a DAQ acts as an interface between signal and a PC. DAQ systems collect data from instruments and sensors attached to devices in various industrial sites and transmit that data to a central site for monitoring and controlling purpose.

Data acquisition systems are also used to collect and monitor real time data. Data acquisition hardware is primarily used for research and analysis, manufacturing, diagnostics and repair, quality test, and PC-based control and automation.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as growing industrial automation requirements, increasing investments in infrastructure and renewable energy power plants are the factors driving the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market. Moreover, increasing data monitoring requirements globally and increasing demand of the equipment for strategic decision-making in enterprise is resulting into the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market.

However, complexities related to interfacing and software compatibility issues and increasing complexity related to signal conditioning are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of data acquisition (DAQ) market.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market: Segmentation

Data Acquisition (DAQ) can be segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical and region wise. On the basis of component the market is further segmented into hardware and software. Industry vertical wise market is further segmented into oil & gas, power generation, and manufacturing. Region wise, data acquisition (DAQ) market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market: Regional Overview

North America data acquisition (DAQ) market holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market in the near future owing to large number of early technology adopters in this region. Europe contributes a significant market share in data acquisition (DAQ) market due to rise in adoption of IoT by enterprises in these regions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate due to expanding manufacturing sector and rise in investments in automation of control and monitoring equipment in this region. Latin America an MEA region are expected to show a moderate growth rate in data acquisition (DAQ) market.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market: Key Players

Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SA, ABB Ltd., Emerson Company, Rockwell Automation, HBM, ADwin, Alstom SA, and General Electric are some of the key players in Data Acquisition (DAQ) market.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Segments

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012-2016

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Technology

Value Chain of Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Data Acquisition (DAQ) market includes

North America Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market US Canada

Latin America Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market

Middle-East and Africa Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint