Dairy Cultures Market 2020 Industry Emerging Trend, Revenue Insights, Market Players: DuPont, BioResource Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biena Inc., others

Dairy Cultures Market: Inclusive Insight

Global dairy cultures market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Dairy cultures are microbes such as yeast and bacteria which are added to milk for production of cultured and fermented dairy product. The fermented product includes cheese, curd, lassi, buttermilk, shrikhand, yoghurt and others. These cultures are usually called Lactic Acid Bacteria (LAB) as they can produce lactic acid. The trends for dairy culture include increased food consumption outside the home, high demand of healthy snacking culture and the shift towards online food delivery. Older consumers are also interested in dairy food products for prevention of sarcopenia. Many sports nutrition products manufacturers are engaged in offering innovative products for older consumers.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DuPont, BioResource Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Biena Inc., CSK Food enrichment B.V, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bioprox, BDF Natural ingredients SL, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Biolacter Inc, Lallemand Inc., Sacco srl, Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l., Lactina Ltd., LB Bulgaricum, Lake International Technologies, Dairy Science and Food Technology, Amerilac among others.

Dairy Cultures Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Mesophilic Type, Thermophilic Type), Fermentation Type (Yeast-Lactic Acid Fermentation, Lactic Acid Fermentation, Fungus-Lactic Acid Fermentation), Applications (Cheese, Yoghurt, Buttermilk, Cream, Kumys, Kefir, Generic Probiotic, Special Cultures, Others), End users (Kids, Adult), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Diverse health benefits of dairy products will act as driving force for market

Growing consumption of these healthy dairy products driving the growth of market

Rising demand for junk food like burger, pizza which have ingredients like cheese and other dairy products will fueling the market

Increase awareness about dairy food products is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Rising usage of dairy product substitute will restrict the growth of the market

Increase in chemically derived dairy products also restraint the market growth

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Dairy Cultures Industry Regional Market Analysis

– Dairy Cultures Industry Production by Regions

– Global Dairy Cultures Industry Production by Regions

– Global Dairy Cultures Industry Revenue by Regions

– Dairy Cultures Industry Consumption by Regions

Dairy Cultures Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

– Global Dairy Cultures Industry Production by Type

– Global Dairy Cultures Industry Revenue by Type

– Dairy Cultures Industry Price by Type

Dairy Cultures Industry Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

– Global Dairy Cultures Industry Consumption by Application

– Global Dairy Cultures Industry Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Dairy Cultures Industry Major Manufacturers Analysis

– Dairy Cultures Industry Production Sites and Area Served

– Product Introduction, Application and Specification

– Dairy Cultures Industry Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

– Main Business and Markets Served

