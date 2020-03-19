D- Dimer Market Overview On Demanding Applications and Forecast 2017 – 2025

D-dimer comprises of two D fragments of the fibrin protein that get cross-linked after fibrinolysis of a blood clot, which is found in the human blood samples. The concentration of these D-dimers present in the patient blood samples help in the diagnosis of thrombosis. This test becomes very useful for those patients who are susceptible towards thrombotic disorders like venous thromboembolism.On the basis of disease diagnoses, the D-dimer market can be classified into three major segments namely, pulmonary embolism, deep venous thrombosis and others.

Major driving factors for the growth of this market include, increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, rising incidence of heart strokes, pulmonary embolisms etc. and increasing demand for technologically advanced coagulation testing methods. Increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases can cause life threatening problems, when accompanied by blood clots in the arterial or pulmonary pathway. Thus, the demand for D-dimer tests will augment, and hence will contribute towards the growth of the overall market. Technological advancement in these D-dimer tests will bring more revenues to this market in the coming future. Specific and more sensitive markers are now being used to make these tests more accurate and reliable, which now encompasses automated instrumentation which will further make these tests more standardized.

Geographically, North America dominates the D-dimer market followed by Europe. Major factors responsible for the dominance of these regions in this market are demand for advanced diagnostics for these life threatening blood clots inside human organ systems. Asia-Pacific region exhibited the fastest rate of growth due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the region combined with increasing affordability and awareness about these diagnostic tests.

