Cyber Security Market 2019: Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% | Top Key Players (Risk Vision, Safer Social, Webroot Software, TitanHQ, Netikus.net, Horangi Cyber Security), globally 2023

The global Cyber Security market is valued at 100 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 180 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from attack, damage or unauthorized access. In a computing context, the term security implies cybersecurity.

Industrial Cybersecurity is designed to protect industrial environments from cyber threats at all stages. Industrial cybersecurity is a highly growing and dynamic area of concern. It includes industrial control systems, the software and hardware solutions, and network security.

Some of the key players in Global Cyber Security market are:

Risk Vision

Safer Social

Webroot Software

TitanHQ

net

Horangi Cyber Security

Netwrix

Trend Micro

HelpSystems

TulipControls

Synopsys

Avanan

F-Secure

Centrify

Zartech

Darktrace

Akamai Technologies

Fidelis Cybersecurity

FourV Systems

Symantec

Techefix

This report studies the Cyber Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cyber Security market by product type and applications/end industries.

The cyber security industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in many country, and high-end products mainly from USA.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in USA and China. USA has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Cisco, Oracle, Dell both have perfect products. As to USA, the Cisco has become a global leader.

We tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Table of Contents

1 Cyber Security Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cyber Security

1.2 Classification of Cyber Security by Types

1.2.1 Global Cyber Security Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Cyber Security Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 On-premise

1.2.4 Cloud-based

1.3 Global Cyber Security Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cyber Security Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 SMBs

1.3.3 Large Enterprises

1.4 Global Cyber Security Market by Regions

1.5 Global Market Size of Cyber Security (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Risk Vision

2.2 Safer Social

2.3 Webroot Software

2.4 TitanHQ

2.5 Netikus.net

3 Global Cyber Security Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Cyber Security Market Size by Regions

5 North America Cyber Security Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Cyber Security Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Cyber Security Revenue by Countries

Continue…

