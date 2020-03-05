Cyber security insurance Market expected to reach US$ 32,543.6 Mn by 2026 with A CAGR Value at 25.3% | Top Key Players:- XL Group Ltd., American International Group Inc., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, AON PLC etc…

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Cyber Security Insurance Market was valued at US$ 4,222.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.3% from 2018 to 2026, reaching US$ 32,543.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, North America was the largest contributor in terms of revenue to the cyber security insurance market in 2017.

Cyber risks are becoming more prevalent and disruptive, with an increased number of incidents involving data breaches, phishing scams, malware attacks, ransomware threats, and identity theft. Cyber insurance helps protect businesses against losses resulting from cyber-attacks or data breaches. Cyber insurance coverage can include data loss and restoration, extortion, legal fees, and more. Cyber Security Insurance Market insurance increases and improves cyber security with the benefits of good security, and internalizing of the costs of poor security. There are many benefits that coincide with investing in insurance.

The growth of the US cyber insurance market is due to the introduction of legislation in most states to take appropriate security measures to protect against cyber risks and report serious breaches to national authorities. This led to an increase in demand for cyber insurance products covering personal data breach. The U.S. is the largest market for the cyber security insurance market. The U.S. economy loses US$57 billion-US$109 billion per year due to malicious cyber activity, according to the White House Council of Economic Advisers. European market can be expected grow with the rapid rate over the forecast period, owing to new laws about data security and protection, “EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)”

Global Cyber Security Insurances Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global cyber security insurances market report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include The global cyber security insurance market includes key players such as XL Group Ltd., American International Group Inc., Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd, AON PLC, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty, Munich Re Group, Chubb, HSB, BCS financial corporation, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., Markel Corp, Traveler’s group, Hiscox, Beazely Insurance group and others.

Market Segmentation: Global Cyber Security Insurance Market

By Service Type

Risk Management

Integrity

Forefront Portfolio

Third Party Liability

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financials

Telecom And IT

Government

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Travel And Hospitality

Others

In Addition, The Report Provides Analysis Of The Cyber Security Insurance Market With Respect To The Following Geographic Segments:

North America

S.

Canada

Rest Of North America

Europe

Germany

K

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Austria

Belgium

France

The Netherlands

Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest Of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC

South Africa

Turkey

UAE

Rest Of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Rest Of Latin America

