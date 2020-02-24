Cumene Market 2020 by Region, Type, Application Overview, Growth Rate & Forecast to 2025

One of the major factors expected to drive the market for cumene market demand across the globe over the forecast period is rising demand for phenol in several industries including composites, plastics, laminates & other industries. Another factor fueling the market growth is rising demand for acetone that uses cumene as a production raw material. Global Cumene market size accounted for $xxxxx million in historical year (2017) and is expected to reach $xxxx million by 2025 mounting at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period.

Cumene is a colorless & clear liquid with a pungent stench that is a component of finished fuels as well as crude oil. Molecular weight of cumene is 120.2 (g/mol) with a boiling point of 152153C, also melting point of -96C. Moreover, the product is used in varied forms petroleum products plus as a thinner for high fuels of octane, lacquers, paints & enamels as well as for the production of acetone, 0acetophenone, methylstyrene and phenol.

The global cumene market has been segmented by different applications and geography. Further, by different application, market has been sub-divided into phenol/acetone and others. Application segment of the cumene market is dominated by phenol/acetone segment and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast spell, rising at a CAGR of x.x% in terms of volume.

Likewise geographical segment divides market into certain key regions covering Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA. In addition, Asia-Pacific region was accounted for around xx% cumene market share, trailed by Europe & North America respectively. Moreover, developing economies of Asia-Pacific region are predicted to witness moderate rate of growth, on account of intensifying growth rates in overall economy. Furthermore, increase in investments by key players is another major factor fueling the market growth.

Cumene market across the world operating in the competitive landscape market is making huge investments in research & development in order to develop innovative products to meet the market’s requirement. Key players operating in value chain of the industry include Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., BP Plc., Axiall Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical Co., BASF SE, SABIC, JX Nippon Oil and The Dow Chemical Company.

Other prominent players in the market are KMG Chemicals, CNPC, KenolKobil, Taiwan Cement Corporation, Formosa Plastics Group, Georgia Gulf Corporation, China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Koch Industries, Ineos Group Limited, Petroleos de Venezuela S.A. Mitsui & Co. LTd., Aramco Services Company, CEPSA, Eni Spa, Sunoco, Flint Hills Resources LP, Domo Investment Group, Guangzhou VA-SO Plastics Co. Ltd. and CPCC, Chang Chun Plastics Co. LTD.

Key segments of the global cumene market include:

Application segment of cumene market

Phenol/acetone

Others

Geographical segment of cumene market

Europe (Russia, Germany, France, UK & Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, Korea & Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (Canada, U.S. & Mexico)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, KSA & Rest of LAMEA)

What to expect from the upcoming ‘Global Cumene Market’ analysis:

– Analyzes about future prospects as well as global cumene market trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including application and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

