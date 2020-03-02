Crypto Asset Management Market Global Opportunities, Trends : BitGo, Coinbase, Crypto Finance AG, Olymp Capital

RFM recently added “Crypto Asset Management Market by manufacturers, regions, type and application, forecast” in database. This Crypto Asset Management Market research report focus on complete assessment of market and contains future Crypto Asset Management Market trend, growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, historical data, statistically supported and industry validated market data. Environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries. Crypto Asset Management Market comprehensive coverage of underlying economic and technological factors under key trend analysis.

Few of the major competitors currently working in crypto asset management market are Coinbase, Gemini, Crypto Finance, Vo1t, Digital Asset Custody Company, Bitgo, Ledger, Metaco SA, Iconomi, Exodus Movement, Xapo, Itbit, Altairian Capital, Koine Finance among others

Get FREE Sample Report | at https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-crypto-asset-management-service-market-308205

Crypto Asset Management Market Analysis: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Global Crypto Asset Management Market is driven by rapid growth in the crypto currency market, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 94.66 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 337.66 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Crypto Asset Management Market Definition: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Crypto asset management can be defined as a platform which enables investor to invest & manage the digital assets & crypto currencies. This platform keeps the fund safe & prevents theft of cryptocurrencies. It has many features such as backup of storage wallet, control & flexibility over the transactions, proper record of virtual assets through block chain, & others.

Crypto Asset Management Market Drivers:

Rapid growth & investment in the crypto currency market as there was high rate of return in the year 2017.

Increasing needs for the security of crypto currency assets as there is no statutory framework regarding this particular virtual asset.

Crypto Asset Management Market Restraints:

There is lack of statutory & regulatory framework of cryptocurrency market across the globe which is the major restraint.

Safety of client’s fund is a barrier for increasing the demand for cryptocurrency as there is no standards and policy related to crypto currency in many countries.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here at https://www.researchformarkets.com/discount/global-crypto-asset-management-service-market-308205

Segmentation: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Crypto Asset Management Market By Platform

Platform

Custodian Solution

Wallet Management

Crypto Asset Management Market By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Crypto Asset Management Market By End-User

Institutions

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Hedge Funds

Brokerage Firms

Others

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

Key Developments in the Crypto Asset Management Market :

In September 2018, Olymp Capital announced the launch of first comprehensive Crypto Asset Fund & Block chain in Europe.

In August 2018, USD 22.7 million has been raised for Institutional Crypto Asset Management Platform by SFOX. This will increase the demand by institutions in crypto currency & its management.

Table of Content: Crypto Asset Management Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Crypto Asset Management Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Global crypto asset management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of crypto asset management market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Crypto Asset Management Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraintsd

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Order a Copy of This Research Report | at https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-crypto-asset-management-service-market-308205/one

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]