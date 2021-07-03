Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Crop Protection Chemicals Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market was valued at USD 54.80 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 85.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=22874&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=005

The main companies operating in the Crop Protection Chemicals market are listed in the report.

BASF SE

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Syngenta AG

FMC Corporation

Nufarm Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

Sumitomo Chemical Co.

Bayer Crop science AG

Monsanto Company